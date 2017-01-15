Welsh choir's New York performance to remember Aberfan

A Gwynedd choir which reached the final of the Britain's Got Talent TV show is performing at New York's Carnegie Hall.

Bangor-based Cor Glanaethwy will be part of an international choir presenting the US premiere of Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins' Cantata Memoria.

It was written to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, in which 144 people, including 116 children, died.

Choir members Catrin Elis Williams and Celyn Llwyd Cartwright said it is an affecting piece of work.