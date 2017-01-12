Llandudno Ysgol Maelgwn teacher 'taped boy to chair'

Image copyright Google

A teacher from Conwy county taped an eight-year-old boy to a chair by his bare ankles for fidgeting, a disciplinary panel has been told.

Matthew Brown, 38, later told the head teacher of Ysgol Maelgwn, Llandudno Junction, he did it as a joke but realised he had acted foolishly.

He was accused of unacceptable professional conduct at an Education Workforce Council hearing in Ewloe.

Mr Brown did not appear at the hearing but denies acting unprofessionally.

Gisella Williams, head teacher at the time, said Mr Brown was a well-liked supply teacher at the primary school for a number of years, teaching a class of seven and eight-year-olds.

Miss Williams said the father of "Pupil A" had visited her at the school in July 2015.

"The father said Pupil A was extremely reluctant to attend school that day," she said.

The pupil, wearing shorts, had been upset by what happened.

'Unprofessional'

Miss Williams said she was shocked and Mr Brown appeared very remorseful when she confronted him.

"I felt Matthew Brown's conduct was unprofessional and foolish. I don't think he was setting a good example for the children," she said.

"I don't think Mr Brown thought about his actions or thought about the consequences for his career."

She added she had not had any previous concerns about his work.

Mr Brown was also accused of Sellotaping Pupil A's hands to a desk and taping the hand of a girl - "Pupil B" - to a ball.

Committee chairman Steve Powell said he appeared to suggest the ball incident was an accident.

Presenting officer Carys Williams said Mr Brown had de-registered as a teacher. He had been covering for a teacher on maternity leave at the time.

The hearing continues.