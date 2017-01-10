Bodnant Welsh Food transgender discrimination case dismissed

Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph

A former head of human resources at a Conwy Valley food firm has lost her claim of sexual discrimination.

Jackie Atkinson, who worked at Bodnant Welsh Food Centre, claimed her ex-boss called a transgender member of staff "it" and said he wanted her out.

Chris Morton, who has since retired, said during the tribunal in October that the decision to make her redundant was made on a business basis.

Miss Atkinson was told her claim had failed in a reserved decision.

She said she was "shocked" by the decision and intended to appeal.