More time to question Old Colwyn murder suspects

Police have been given more time to question three men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Conwy county on Thursday.

Officers were called to an address in Bryn Heulog, Old Colwyn, at 20:30 GMT on Thursday. David Kingsbury, 35, was found dead nearby.

The men, two aged 30 and one aged 50, were arrested on Monday. Police have a further 36 hours to question them.

A 38-year-old woman arrested last week was released on bail.

Police renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Arwyn Jones said: "We would like to thank those who have already come forward with information which has assisted in the investigation, but we would still like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Aldi car park on Abergele Road or the Wellington Road areas of Old Colwyn, between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday 5 January.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw a silver three-door Vauxhall Corsa in the Old Colwyn area and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the No 12 bus on Abergele Road between the mentioned times."