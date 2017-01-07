David Kingsbury murder suspect to be questioned for longer

Police will continue questioning a woman arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Old Colwyn, Conwy county.

Officers were called to an address in the Bryn Heulog area at 20:30 GMT on Thursday and David Kingsbury, 35, was found dead nearby.

A 38-year-old woman from Old Colwyn was later arrested.

North Wales Police said on Saturday it had been granted a further 36 hours to question the woman.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Kingsbury died from a single stab wound.

Det Insp Arwyn Jones said officers want to speak to people who were in Aldi or the Co-op store on Abergele Road, Old Colwyn, between 20:30 and 21:00 on Thursday.