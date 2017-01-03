Anglesey child sex case accused search widens to Europe

Image copyright North Wales Police

Police looking to trace a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with child sex offences in Anglesey have extended their appeal to Europe.

David Daniel Hayes absconded in November 2015 after first appearing in court and police issued a warrant after he failed to show at his next hearing.

North Wales Police say his "whereabouts are unknown" despite "extensive enquiries" with forces in the UK.

They now believe Mr Hayes has travelled to the European mainland.

"It is vital that we trace Mr Hayes," said Det Ch Insp Andrew Williams.

"We believe that Mr Hayes may well have travelled onto the continent after he absconded from court last year and much work continues in efforts to trace his current whereabouts."