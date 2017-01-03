Festival No.6 payout to Gwynedd council after flooding

Image copyright Phil Colbert

A Gwynedd festival is paying out nearly £8,000 to reimburse a council which helped out after the event's car park flooded.

Hundreds of cars became stranded following heavy rain at Festival No.6 in Portmeirion in September.

Gwynedd council said 53 members of staff were called out to work at a Porthmadog leisure centre over two nights where 200 people took refuge.

A claim for £7,948.18 has been accepted by the festival, it said.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: "It is expected that the overall cost to Gwynedd council will be £0.

"A £7,948.18 insurance claim has been submitted by the festival organisers which covers all costs incurred by Gwynedd council, including staff and infrastructure."

The local authority is now waiting on payment.

In response, a festival spokeswoman said: "The overall costs incurred by Gwynedd council will be paid directly by the festival.

"Payment is due to be made before the end of January."

In November, the festival's organiser said it would move the park and ride and reduce capacity to prevent future problems.

The new locations for the park and ride will be announced in early 2017.