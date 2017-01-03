Plans for new whiskey distillery at Abergwyngregyn site

Image copyright Thinkstock

Plans to open a whiskey distillery in Gwynedd have been put forward.

Halewood International wants to build the development, including a visitor centre, at its former wholesale distribution site at Abergwyngregyn, near Bangor.

The firm said converting the warehouse would involve a "substantial" investment that would create jobs and help boost the tourism industry.

It is seeking planning permission and hopes operations will begin in 2018.

James Wright, managing director of Aber Falls Distillery, said: "We're still in the early stages but it's an exciting project that we feel has great potential as there are very few distilleries in Wales."

The Liverpool-based company has already held talks with Gwynedd council and tourism officials, with a further meeting due to take place next week.

Mr Wright said the company planned to produce a Welsh gin and other alcoholic drinks while the craft whiskey business was being established.

"We're looking to have some of our ingredients grown locally," he added.

In its planning application to Gwynedd council, the company said: "Once established, it is our intention to open a visitor centre on-site also, to offer training courses in the craft of distilling spirits.

"The national and international presence of the products created at the site will help to put the local area on map."