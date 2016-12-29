Classrooms move after storm damage at Gwynedd school

Image caption Storm Barbara took its toll on Ysgol Rhosgadfan near Caernarfon

Pupils at a storm damaged school near Caernarfon will be taught in community venues while emergency repairs are carried out.

Part of the roof was ripped off Ysgol Rhosgadfan primary school a week ago by Storm Barbara.

Younger children will go to a function room at the village sports club, while older pupils will be accommodated at the Cae'r Gors education centre.

Headteacher Paul Carr praised the local community for rallying around.

"The damage caused to parts of the school last Friday was quite frightening, but I'd like to take this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation as a school to everyone who has offered their help over the past few days," he said.

"We're extremely grateful to the officers and committee of the Mountain Rangers football club for offering the function room as a home for the foundation phase until temporary classrooms will be available.

"In addition, we're hugely thankful to Cadw for their cooperation in allowing the use of the auditorium at Cae'r Gors for our older pupils."

The head said the plan was for pupils to return to classes next Thursday, and parents will be updated about the arrangements.