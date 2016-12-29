Police officer knocked out in Bontnewydd pub assault

Image copyright Google

A police officer was knocked out after being called to a disturbance at a pub in Gwynedd.

The officer was responding to a call at the Newborough Arms in Bontnewydd at 21:55 GMT on Christmas Day when he was assaulted.

North Wales Police said the officer was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital but has since been discharged. He has not yet resumed his duties.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and released on bail.

Ch Insp Richie Green said: "I am particularly grateful for the actions of the two good Samaritans who came to the officer's aid and provided him with a blanket and comforted him until the arrival of colleagues and medical aide.

"It will certainly boost the officer's recovery and has provided him, and his colleagues, with a huge degree of comfort knowing the community came to his aide."