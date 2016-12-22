Ecstasy arrests after 'pink teddy bear' tablet illness

Image copyright Fiona Measham / The Loop

Two youths have been arrested after "pink teddy bear" ecstasy tablets were circulated in Gwynedd and put two men in hospital.

While both have since recovered, one was in intensive care, with police issuing a warning about the batch.

Following this, a warrant was issued and a quantity of the drug was seized in Penrhyndeudraeth.

Insp Dewi Jones said: "Two male youths have been arrested and are currently in custody."