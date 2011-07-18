Llanelian villagers' concern over wind turbine plans

Villagers are to meet to discuss concerns about plans to erect two wind turbines in fields near homes.

Developer Bryn-y-Gwynt Ltd has submitted plans to Conwy council, which has yet to make a decision.

Householders in Llanelian and the surrounding area are concerned about proposals to build the power generators at Glyn Farm, Glyn Avenue, Colwyn Bay.

Residents worry the plans could affect the Nant-y-Glyn Valley. The developer could not be contacted for comment.

Llanelian Community Council and local councillors want Conwy council to seek more details before any decision is taken.

A meeting of the community council was held on Friday to discuss the plans for the erection of two 225kW wind turbines and associated infrastructure on agricultural farmland currently used for livestock grazing.

Conwy ward councillor Chris Hughes attended the meeting to hear people's concerns.

He said that as a member of Conwy planning committee he had to remain impartial, but he believed further information was needed before any informed decision could be taken.

He said residents were concerned about the application's affects on the countryside as well as the height of the turbines.

Residents will to discuss their concerns at a meeting on Monday evening at the White Lion pub in Llanelian at 1930 BST.