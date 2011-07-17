North West Wales

Man in hospital, two rescued after Abergele flat fire

A man has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at a first floor flat in Conwy county.

Firefighters rescued two people who escaped the smoke by climbing on to a flat roof following the chip pan blaze at Chapel Street, Abergele, on Saturday evening.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were alerted after a smoke detector caused someone to raise the alarm.

The man's condition is not yet known.

