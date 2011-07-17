Aberdyfi swimmer airlifted to hospital with hypothermia

A swimmer has been airlifted to hospital with hypothermia after he was rescued off the south Gwynedd coast.

The man, in his 30s, was in a group of three when they met difficulties off Aberdyfi at 1730 BST on Saturday.

The other two swimmers managed to make it to shore but the third man was rescued by an inshore lifeboat.

A rescue helicopter from RAF Valley on Anglesey flew him to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor. His condition is not thought to be serious.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a man from Flint, Flintshire, was rescued by a Llandudno lifeboat crew after his kayak began to sink off the Great Orme headland in Conwy.

The alarm was raised by someone on Llandudno pier.