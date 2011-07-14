North Wales Police find couple's bodies in Chwilog flat

Image caption The bodies were found in a flat on the top floor of the building in Maes Myrddin

The bodies of a middle-aged couple have been found in a flat in Gwynedd, North Wales Police have said.

Officers, who went to the property in Chwilog near Pwllheli at 0930 BST on Tuesday, said they were not treating the deaths as suspicious.

North West Wales Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones has adjourned an inquest into the deaths of Stephen Finch, 53, and partner Kaitlyn Willow, 51.

They pair are believed to have lived in the flat for some time.