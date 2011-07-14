Tributes to GP Gwion Rhys killed in tractor collision

Image caption The family of Dr Gwion Rhys said he was always willing to help others

Tributes have been paid to a GP who was killed in a collision with a tractor in Gwynedd.

Dr Gwion Rhys, 38, of Llanarmon, was involved in the collision at Pentre Uchaf, near Pwllheli, on Tuesday.

His death has been described as a "huge loss" to his family and the community.

In a statement, the doctor's family said he was a kind man who was always willing to help, and who always saw the best in people.

Born in Bow Street, near Aberystwyth, Dr Rhys had worked as a GP in Nefyn and Llanaelhaearn for 10 years.

In a statement released by North Wales Police his family said: "People were very important to him and since the tragedy on Tuesday we have heard how much the community appreciated his work.

"But first and foremost, Gwion Rhys was a family man. A husband to Manon, a father to Owain, Luned, Ifan and Deio, a brother to Garmon and a son to Enid and Alun Jones. His family were always his priority.

"His death is a huge loss to his family as well as the community he made every effort to be a central part of. He was a kind man who was always willing to help and who always saw the best in people."

The inquest was opened into the death of Dr Rhys on Thursday. It was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information can contact the roads policing unit on 101 or 0845 607 1001 (Welsh line) or 0845 607 1002 (English line).