Man dies in two-vehicle crash on B4354 at Pentre Uchaf

A man has died in a crash on the B4354 near Pwllheli, Gwynedd.

North Wales Police confirmed they received reports of a serious two-vehicle collision at Pentre Uchaf at 1513 BST on Tuesday.

One of the drivers, a local man who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact the roads policing unit on 101 or 0845 607 1001 (Welsh line) or 0845 607 1002 (English line).