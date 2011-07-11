Gwynedd councillor Dyfrig Jones' images charge dropped

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it has dropped a charge against a Gwynedd councillor over pictures published on his Facebook page.

Dyfrig Jones, 34, from Bethesda, was due to appear before magistrates in Caernarfon on 12 July but has now been told he does not need to attend.

The CPS said it was taking no action after evidence had been "clarified".

Mr Jones said: "I welcome the CPS decision today to drop any further action against me."

Last month Mr Jones was charged under section 1 of the Children and young Persons Act 1933 over pictures published on his Facebook page.

He was due to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

In a statement the CPS said: "Since the date of charge, the evidence has been clarified and a further review by a CPS lawyer has concluded there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

"The case has been discontinued and the defendant informed that he does not need to attend court on 12 July."

Mr Jones said "Since this matter was bought to public attention, I have consistently maintained that I am not guilty of any wrongdoing.

"I would like to thank my family and friends who have supported me throughout, as well as the huge number of people who have contacted me from all parts of Wales to wish me well.

"I would also like to thank North Wales Police and Gwynedd council for their courtesy and professionalism throughout."

Mr Jones is a former editor of the Welsh-language magazine Barn, and represents the Gerlan ward in Bethesda.