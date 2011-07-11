Singer Duffy receives honour from Bangor University

Grammy-award winning singer Duffy has been honoured by Bangor University.

The musician from nearby Nefyn, Gwynedd, received an honorary fellowship for her services to music at a ceremony on Monday.

Her debut album Rockferry topped the UK album chart in 2008 and has sold more than 2m copies.

"I'm delighted to be back in North Wales," she said. "It's a great honour".

Conductor, accompanist and broadcaster Rhys Jones will receive an honorary fellowship for services to Music and the Community.

University registrar Dr David Roberts said: "Bangor University has a strong tradition of recognising, with the award of honorary fellowships, the achievements of various men and women in different walks of life.

"Our fellows will add great distinction and glamour to the ceremonies at which we also recognise the achievements of our students."