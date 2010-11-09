Image caption An image of how the new plant would look on an information board

Local people are being given a chance to view plans as part of an application for a waste treatment plant on Anglesey.

Planning permission has been given for the waste treatment plant at Bodfordd, but it still needs an Environment Agency permit.

The Agency is holding two drop in sessions as part of that process.

Local people say they are concerned about the proximity of the plant to their homes.

The plant will use a process where micro-organisms break down biodegradable material.

The Environment Agency looks at issues such as operating conditions and emissions from the site.

The location of the Anglesey EcoParc Mon plant was determined when it received planning permission from the local authority and does not fall under the remit of Environment Agency Wales.

"We are keen that the local community has as much information and have their say," said David Edwell, Environment Agency Wales manager for north Wales.

"The sessions are an easy way for people to find out more about the proposed scheme, our permitting process and share their views as part of the consultation process," he added.

On Monday local people attending the first session told the BBC's Newyddion news programme that they considered the plant was "in the wrong place" and "too close to homes".

Image caption The plant would be too close to homes according to some local people

"Holyhead is the place this plant should be built," said local, John Arthur Jones.

"It is where most of the waste is produced on Anglesey, so the town is where the plant should go," he added.

The company said the process will be completely safe, and that no smells will escape from the building.

All processes will be closely and thoroughly checked, and any conditions adhered to, it added.

The second drop-in session will be held on Thursday 11 November at Ysgol Gymunedol Bodffordd school hall from 1600-2000 GMT.