Image copyright Google

A total of 97 jobs are set to go at a creamery in Denbighshire after its parent company announced the plant would be closing.

Danish dairy group Arla is cutting 154 posts across the UK, with a further 195 from corporate roles across Europe.

The Llandyrnog Creamery makes cheese including cheddar and has been on the site for nearly a century.

Arla said the cuts came following a wide review of its cheese business. Production will move to other UK sites.

A company spokeswoman said the factory would close by the end of the year, with a phased redundancy programme.

Workers were told the news on Tuesday morning and consultations with union representatives were expected to being immediately.

In a statement, the company said: "Arla has identified a substantial opportunity to diversify its cheese production as well as improve efficiencies consolidating operations across its production and packing sites, where it currently has capacity which is not currently being fully utilised.

"As a result of this, Arla is announcing a proposal to cease production at its Llandyrnog creamery while potential opportunities for the production of other products at this site are explored further.

"Under the proposals current cheddar cheese volumes would move to its Taw Valley and Lockerbie creameries."

The company will retain the site and five people will be kept on to maintain it while the company considers what to do with it.

Welsh supplies

The plan would also see the closure of its smaller packing operations in Malpas, Cheshire, and Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The statement continued: "Arla does not anticipate any impact on its supply of Welsh milk and will endeavour to produce its current portfolio of cheeses dependent on demand from its retail or foodservice customers."

Arla Foods UK managing director Tomas Pietrangeli said: "We recognise that this will be a difficult time for all those colleagues impacted by these proposals and our priority right now is to support them to manage this situation as best we can.

"We will now be entering full consultation with all our colleagues affected and their trade union or colleague representatives."