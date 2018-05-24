Image copyright Google

An Airbus employee has admitted a £131,000 fraud against the plane manufacturer.

Carena Land, 53, from Wrexham, was a secretary in the customer support unit at the site in Broughton, Flintshire and was "expected to safeguard the financial interests of Airbus UK".

But Mold Crown Court heard between September 2012 and April 2016 she used duplicate invoices to her advantage.

Land pleaded guilty to fraud by an abuse of her position.

She will be sentenced in June.