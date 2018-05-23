Image copyright Princes Regeneration Trust Image caption The former Victorian asylum closed in 1995

A former Victorian asylum in Denbighshire is set to have new owners by the summer so it can be redeveloped.

There are plans to turn the North Wales Hospital site in Denbigh into flats and 200 homes, while protecting the Grade II listed building.

It has been the scene of numerous fires and acts of vandalism since it closed in 1995, the latest being in April.

Denbighshire council said it was close to completing a compulsory purchase order.

Once completed this summer, the council has contractors Jones Bro working in partnership with the North Wales Building Preservation Trust to redevelop the site.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial images of fire-ravaged Denbighshire hospital

The current owner, Freemont (Denbigh) Ltd, had previously opposed the compulsory purchase and the dispute was subject to a public inquiry.

Following a long battle, Denbighshire council won the right to buy it, and plans were approved in 2016 to preserve the building and convert it into 34 apartments and build 200 homes on the site.

Hugh Evans, Denbighshire council leader, said: "Again this is a significant development in the efforts to conclude the compulsory purchase process and today we are another step closer to that becoming real."