Armed police were called when a man began attacking cars with a sword.

The man was arrested after slashing the tyres of vehicles with the weapon on a street in Saltney, Flintshire.

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit said officers were called to help arrest the man in the early hours of Saturday.

It said three tyres were slashed and the windscreen of a car was also damaged. The arrested man remains in custody.

In a separate incident on Friday evening, officers and a dog handler were deployed following reports of a man wielding a machete in Connah's Quay while making threats.

A machete was recovered from the scene and a man was arrested.