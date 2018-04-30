Image copyright Andrew Price / Dee News Image caption Folk singer Noel Murphy changed his plea after a jury had been sworn in

An Irish folk singer has admitted sexually abusing a girl in north Wales four decades ago.

Noel Murphy, 74, assaulted the girl, who was aged 11 or 12 at the time, when he was on tour in the 1970s.

He initially denied three counts of indecent assault but changed his plea to guilty on what was due to be the first day of his trial at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Nicolas Parry warned Murphy to expected a custodial sentence.

"I would be misleading you if I did not tell you to put your affairs in order in readiness for a custodial sentence," he added.

The victim made a recent report to the police about the abuse, the court heard.

Judge Parry heard Murphy, of Mullion in Cornwall, was previously a man of good character who also cared for his severely disabled daughter.

The musician once toured UK folk clubs in the 1960s and 1970s but quit music in 2005 due to health reasons.

He was once part of the band Murf and Shaggis and had a minor UK hit in 1987 with the novelty song Murphy and The Bricks.

Murphy will be sentenced at the end of May.