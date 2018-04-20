Two people travelling on a motorcycle have died after a crash with a car in Denbighshire.

The driver and passenger of the motorbike were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the A543 between Groes and Denbigh.

North Wales Police said it was called at about 11:00 BST following the collision between the motorbike and a Ford Focus.

The two people in the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcycle was in a group of four travelling towards Groes when it crashed, and the car was heading in the opposite direction.

North Wales Police said the A543 is closed.