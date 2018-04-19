Man dead following fire in Crescent Close, Wrexham
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a house fire in Wrexham.
Emergency services were called to the house in Crescent Close earlier at about 12:20 BST.
Two fire crews were sent to the property and used a hose reel jet to tackle the flames.
North Wales Police said the cause of the blaze is not known at this stage, and a joint investigation with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is now under way.