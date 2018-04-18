Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Redvers Bickley will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail

A man who killed his housemate and stabbed three members of her family has been sentenced to life in prison.

Redvers James Bickley, 21, will serve a minimum of 30 years for killing Tyler Denton, 25, after a birthday party at their flat in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

He also stabbed Ms Denton's sisters, Cody and Shannen, and her father Paul, who went to her aid.

The Denton family said after the sentencing that Ms Denton "didn't get the justice she deserved".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton died while her sisters and father were hurt

Ms Denton had been celebrating the 25th birthday of her partner, Hayley Barnett, on 9 September 2017 when she was stabbed eight times by Bickley.

He started attacking Ms Denton once they returned to the house, before wounding her sisters and father as they attempted to aid her.

Shannen Denton told the court Bickley only stopped when he "thought he had killed her".

Her father Paul Denton was injured as he wrestled the knife from Bickley in the street.

Speaking after the sentencing, the Denton family said: "It should have been a longer sentence, but he's been put away, and can no longer destroy another family, as he has ours.

"We now have the challenge of rebuilding our lives with a piece of us all missing."

Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly from North Wales Police added Bickley was "infatuated" with Tyler Denton and held a "deep concealed jealousy for her successful relationships with her family and friends."

He added: "Together with the Crown Prosecution Service I would like to thank those members of the community who stepped forward and assisted my team with the investigation, but in particular my thanks to the Denton family for their bravery, fortitude and dignity during the whole of this investigation and court process."

During the trial, Bickley's defence counsel claimed his responsibility was diminished by an abnormality of mind and was described as a fantasist during the case with "two personalities".

He told police after he was arrested: "I confess to murder," and "if you knew how hard it was to love someone and not have them love you back".

He had been in a sexual relationship with Tyler Denton from 2013 to 2015, but he had only told one friend about it and the pair were not committed.

He told the trial he had "a good side and a bad side" and in the weeks leading up to the murder his bad side - which he named James - "grew stronger and took over".