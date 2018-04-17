Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed to drivers with dashcams who may have captured the incident

Police are hunting a suspected armed robber who threatened staff at a bank in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said no-one was injured in the robbery at HSBC on Vale Street, Denbigh, just before 10:30 BST.

A man threatened staff with what is believed to be a weapon concealed in a bag before stealing cash.

The force said he left in the direction of the multi-storey car park and want to speak to anyone who saw a man in the area acting suspiciously.

It also appealed to any drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time.

No further details about the robbery can be released for "operational reasons", police added.