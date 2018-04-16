Image caption The Tawel Fan ward of Glan Clwyd Hospital was closed in 2013

A mental health unit where patients were found to have suffered "institutional abuse" could be demolished in a hospital revamp.

The Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, was closed in 2013 after complaints over patient care.

Plans have been drawn up to restructure the Ablett Unit at the hospital, which might see the building knocked down.

An ongoing review into the ward is examining the cases of 108 patients.

Andy Roach, from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "There are a number of long-standing issues relating to the layout of the Ablett Unit which prevent us from providing the very best care for our patients.

"We have spent over £1m in the past few years to improve the ward environments, but significant further investment is needed to address some of the unit's structural issues.

"A number of different options are being looked at, one of which would include the demolition of Tawel Fan Ward. We are currently in the early stages of discussions with the Welsh Government regarding progressing these plans."

The plans would see four new wards built with a total of 60 new beds.