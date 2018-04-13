Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A judge said Kai Kennedy should have been placed before Mold Crown Court in custody

A judge has demanded a full explanation from North Wales Police for releasing a suspected drug dealer who subsequently went on the run.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Kai Kennedy should have been charged and placed before Mold Crown Court in custody.

Instead, he was released pending investigation and sent a letter with a request to attend court.

The judge said the incident was "very concerning".

"Surprise, surprise", the judge said of Mr Kennedy's failure to attend a previous magistrates' court hearing.

'Very worrying'

A warrant had been issued for the arrest of the 20 year-old, who is from Brewster Street in Manchester.

"I don't understand it. I expect the people of North Wales will not understand it either," the judge said.

"I want a full explanation from North Wales Police. This is very, very worrying from where I am sitting."

North Wales Police declined to comment.

The judge told two co-defendants who attended Friday's plea hearing that he would rebail them on condition of residence. They are banned from entering North Wales.

Nathan Edwards, 27, of Light Bound Road, Moston, Manchester, and Darren Hunt, 29, of St Patrick's Road North, Lytham St Anne's in Lancashire, denied a charge of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

It is alleged that 51 wraps of crack cocaine and 36 wraps of heroin were found in a car travelling into North Wales.

Their trial was fixed for a date in July.