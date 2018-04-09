Gresford Colliery: Plans drawn up for new adventure park
- 9 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new adventure park featuring a zip wire and a climbing tower could be built in Wrexham county.
Betws Y Coed-based company Go Below wants to turn the old wilderness tip at Gresford Colliery into a new tourist attraction.
The plans include a 1km (0.6 miles) zip line, a giant swing and an artificial coal mine.
A public consultation will be held at Gresford Colliery Club, Pandy, Wrexham on Friday.