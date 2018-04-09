Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter

The death of a prisoner at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham was likely to have been caused by the use of the drug Spice, an inquest has heard.

Luke Jones, 22, from Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd, was found dead at the prison on Saturday 31 March.

The coroner David Pojur told the inquest at Ruthin the provisional cause of death given by the pathologist was an acute cardiac event linked to the use of the drug.

The inquest was adjourned.

Mr Pojur, coroner for North Wales East and Central, told the hearing Mr Jones was taken to Wrexham Maelor hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Further toxicology tests are being carried out and an investigation will be held by the Prisons and Probation Service, he added.

At the time, North Wales Police said the death at the £250m category C jail was not being treated as suspicious.