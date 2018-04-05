Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Hurst has had spells with Icelandic clubs IBV and Valur

An footballer is wanted after being convicted of drink-driving.

Former Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion defender James Hurst, 26, failed to turn up Llandudno magistrates' court but was found guilty in his absence.

He was convicted of driving a Ford Focus in Wrexham high street with excess alcohol and being drunk and disorderly in December 2017.

Hurst, of Sutton Coldfield, had denied the charges but was convicted of being almost double the drink drive limit.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hurst, whose breath-alcohol count of 60 was over the legal limit of 35. Police said he bragged he was a millionaire when he was arrested.

The full-back, who has played for 15 clubs in his nine-year career, was first spotted by a CCTV operator who had seen the car driven the wrong way in a one-way system.