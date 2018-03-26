North East Wales

Two hurt in A539 crash near Llangollen

  • 26 March 2018
Sun pub in Trevor Image copyright Google

Two people have been hurt after a three-vehicle collision near Llangollen.

Paramedics were called to the incident near the Sun pub at Trevor at 14:10 BST on Monday.

One casualty was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and a second was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened on Monday evening.

