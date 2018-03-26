Two hurt in A539 crash near Llangollen
- 26 March 2018
Two people have been hurt after a three-vehicle collision near Llangollen.
Paramedics were called to the incident near the Sun pub at Trevor at 14:10 BST on Monday.
One casualty was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and a second was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened on Monday evening.