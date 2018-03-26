Image caption Redvers Bickley (pictured far right, wearing glasses) arriving at Mold Crown Court

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering his housemate and attempting to kill her two sisters and father have retired to consider their verdicts.

Redvers Bickley, 21, admits stabbing Tyler Denton in Rhyl last September but denies murder.

He also denies the attempted murder of her sisters, Cody and Shannen, and their father, Paul Denton, who went to their aid.

The jury will resume its deliberations at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

Over the course of the trial, the court heard Mr Bickley had paranoid suspicions, believing people were plotting against him.

The prosecution described him as a fantasist who was obsessed with Tyler.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Mr Bickley said he had a manifestation of an alternative character within himself called James.