Image caption Redvers Bickley (pictured far right, wearing glasses) denies murder and attempted murder

A man accused of stabbing his housemate to death told police he did not deserve to be alive, a court has heard.

Redvers Bickley, 21, is accused of launching a brutal assault on sisters Tyler, Cody and Shannen Denton at his home in Rhyl.

A Mold Crown Court jury was told Mr Bickley confessed to Tyler's murder when he was arrested.

He denies murdering Tyler and attempting to murder her sisters.

Mr Bickley also denies attempting to murder their father, Paul.

The jury had heard how the group had been celebrating Tyler's partner Hayley Barnett's 25th birthday when Mr Bickley started attacking them.

An officer who joined the pursuit of Mr Bickley, said he appeared calm and had wounds to his neck when he was arrested at an electricity substation off Dyserth Road.

In a statement read out in court the officer described how Mr Bickley said "I think I've killed someone", adding: "I confess to murder."

He said: "If you knew how hard it was to love someone and not have them love you back".

Mr Bickley then told officers they needed to be with the people he had injured and said, "I am going to live. That is not justice."

In police interviews, Mr Bickley said he did not remember stabbing Tyler or Shannen and that everything was a blur after the first attack on Cody Denton.

He remembered walking back to the house to make sure he had not hurt Tyler and found her curled on the floor.

She said words to the effect of "I'm dead now" and sounded scared.

The jury was also shown police body cam footage of officers arriving at the house with people injured and covered in blood.

In a statement, another officer said he was approached by Cody - the sister of Tyler - carrying a knife, which she said she had got off Mr Bickley.

She placed it on the floor and Cody, who had blood all over her face and top, dropped to the floor where police began to give her first aid.

He saw two others in close proximity, their father Paul Denton who was also covered in blood, and an unresponsive woman who was lying on the floor who turned out to be Tyler.

Tyler was said to have injuries all over her body and was given first aid by police and then paramedics.

She was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Bodelwyddan, but died.

Pathologist Dr Brian Rogers told the court Tyler died of massive blood loss, particularly from a cut to the neck which severed a major artery.

He also said one of the wounds to Cody Denton's neck had been potentially fatal.

The court heard Mr Bickley had claimed he and Tyler had previously been in a relationship for two years before they lived together as friends, but that no one else knew.

The trial continues.