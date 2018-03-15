Image copyright Dan Holland/INS News Agency Ltd Image caption Carl Davies sent messages from fake Twitter accounts threatening to stab and burn Nicola Roberts

The ex-boyfriend of Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has been banned by a judge from looking at her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Former soldier Carl Davies, of Flint in Flintshire, was previously given a lifetime restraining order which barred him from contacting the star.

He had sent her 3,000 vile messages from 35 fake Twitter accounts.

A judge at Guildford Crown Court agreed on Wednesday to extend the order to ban him from looking at her online.

Davies, a 40-year-old Afghanistan veteran, had been charged with breaching a restraining order which he was handed last May when he admitted stalking.

This time he was accused of viewing Miss Roberts' posts on Instagram between July and August last year.

However, he escaped prosecution because the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) could not technically prove the singer knew he was viewing her messages.

Instead, the CPS asked for the previous court order to be extended to include a ban on viewing the singer's social media posts and websites.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Roberts (second from right) had been in a relationship with Davies while in Girls Aloud

Amending the order, Judge Jonathan Black said: "You are prohibited from accessing any social media website or blog owned by Miss Roberts or Girls Aloud or any other band in the future she may become involved with."

The ban includes him looking at her sites on Google Plus, Twitter and YouTube, and he was warned that breaching the order could see him jailed.

Davies was in a relationship with Miss Roberts for about 18 months before they split up in 2008,

Afterwards he started sending her messages threatening to stab and burn her.

Miss Roberts never replied but meticulously copied every message until, after five years, the target changed to her friend, R n' B singer Joel Compass, which prompted her to contact police.