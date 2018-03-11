Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wrexham and Chester football clubs are just 14 miles apart across the Wales-England border

Football fans have been urged to conduct themselves in a "responsible manner" ahead of a meeting between Wrexham and Chester on Sunday.

Situated just 14 miles apart across the Wales-England border, the National League fixture has a long history of crowd trouble.

North Wales Police issued the warning, adding fans should "allow others in the area to go about their daily business".

The match will kick off at 12:00 GMT at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

A number of people were arrested after the teams met at Chester FC's Deva Stadium in November.