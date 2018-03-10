Image copyright Twitter/@JustACasualGal Image caption Mattresses and bales of household waste are alight in Deeside

Firefighters have been working overnight to try and bring a blaze at a recycling plant in Flintshire under control.

The fire started at about 20:00 GMT on Friday night and as many as 30 firefighters were called to the site on Factory Road, Sandycroft, Deeside.

The fire covers an area of 164ft (50m) by 98ft (30m) and is on land outside the factory building. Mattresses and bales of household waste are alight.

Four fire engines remain at the scene.