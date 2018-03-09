North East Wales

Deeside recycling plant fire sees household waste alight

  • 9 March 2018

Mattresses and bales of household waste are alight at a recycling plant in Flintshire.

About 30 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the site on Factory Road, Sandycroft, Deeside, on Friday evening.

The fire covers an area of 164ft (50m) by 98ft (30m) and is on land outside the factory building.

Eight fire engines are at the scene.