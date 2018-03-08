Image copyright Family photo Image caption Laura Stuart died after she was stabbed

A man accused of murdering his former partner falsely accused another man of having a relationship with her, a court has heard.

Jason Cooper, 28, of Denbigh, said he was ready to kill and erase her, Mold Crown Court heard.

Witness Jamie Dowell told the court on Thursday he had known Laura Stuart for 25 years, but they were just friends.

Jurors heard Mr Cooper messaged Mr Dowell saying: "I'm ready to kill mate that's how I feel."

In evidence, Mr Dowell said he did not recognise the Laura he knew from the descriptions of her in Mr Cooper's messages.

He said he received text messages from Mr Cooper describing Ms Stuart as self-centred and saying she would try to cause problems.

In the week prior to her death, he received a message from Mr Cooper saying: "Well you have been seeing her and messing about - I am told when I was with her. Very low in my opinion and I am not at all happy."

Mr Dowell met Mr Cooper in The Golden Lion Inn in Denbigh on 6 August to clear the air and the court heard Mr Dowell later received a text from the defendant saying: "I'm ready to kill mate that's how I feel. I invested three years plus of my life into her."

Another message spoke of erasing her.

Mr Cooper is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend as she returned home from The Golden Lion on 12 August.

He denies murdering Ms Stuart and wounding David Roberts with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm..

The trial continues.