The Welsh Government owns land next to the Airbus factory on Chester Road, Broughton

Welsh Government plans to open an advanced manufacturing and research institute in Flintshire, creating 170 jobs, could get the go-ahead later.

It wants to build the unit on its land near the Airbus factory in Broughton.

A Flintshire council report said the building would be used as a centre of excellence in the fields of aerospace, automotive engineering and electronics.

Tenants would include Airbus and The University of Sheffield's Advanced Research Centre.

It employs more than 500 people and works with partners, including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and Airbus, according to its website.

The Welsh Government announced £30m plans for its Broughton site in 2016, with £10m invested by project partners.

Flintshire council planning committee is being recommended to approve the plans with job creation a "significant factor in support of the application".