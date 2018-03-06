Image copyright Family photo

A man who was injured as he tried to help a woman being stabbed in the street has described the moment her alleged attacker struck.

David Roberts told Mold Crown Court how he intervened when Jason Cooper attacked ex-girlfriend Laura Stuart as she left a pub in Denbigh last year.

He was stabbed multiple times, while Ms Stuart died two days later.

Mr Cooper, 28, of Denbigh, denies murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Roberts said he was leaving the Golden Lion pub with Ms Stuart and his father on 12 August last year, when he saw Mr Cooper running towards them.

He said: "He had a knife in his right hand, screaming and shouting something.

"I could see it was some sort of kitchen knife."

The court heard Ms Stuart started to run away, but Mr Cooper caught up with her and began stabbing her and kicking her as she lay on the ground.

Mr Roberts said he tried to pull him off but was stabbed in the shoulder, elbow and ear and suffered a collapsed lung.

The incident happened in Denbigh town centre

Asked why he was attacking Ms Stuart, Mr Cooper is alleged to have said, with a big smile on his face: "I told you I would do this".

Mr Roberts, who had known the pair for a number of years, told the jury: "He [Mr Cooper] seemed angry towards Laura.

"He really didn't like her. He wanted to make sure that no one else liked her."

In the days before the attack, Mr Roberts said he received messages from Mr Cooper which concerned him and he had advised him to see a doctor.

The court heard one message read: "What I do, no one can prevent" and "one person or two is going to get it."

He also wrote: "Whatever I do will be justified" and said he would "erase her".

The trial continues.