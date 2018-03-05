Image copyright Amazing Grace Spaces Image caption The shipping containers have a bedroom, shower room and kitchen

Plans to use converted shipping containers for homeless people in Wrexham could get the go-ahead on Monday.

Wrexham council wants to use land at the rear of Ty Nos homeless shelter on Holt Road for four containers for temporary accommodation.

They will include a double bedroom, kitchen, toilet and shower room.

Volunteers have been handing out warm clothing to homeless people in the town during the cold weather.

A report to Wrexham's planning committee said the proposals should be approved.

Cardiff council announced similar plans for eight units last October.