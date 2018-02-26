Mystery jumper dumper helps homeless in Wrexham
- 26 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A mystery benefactor has been leaving out warm woolly jumpers for homeless people as temperatures plummet.
The sweaters are being tied to lampposts and shop doors in Wrexham town centre with labels stating "I am not lost" and "Please take me".
Forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings for snow across Wales for Tuesday - with overnight temperatures dropping to -5C.
Homeless shelters were overwhelmed during the last cold spell in December.