Image copyright @povdag Image caption The jumpers have attached labels urging people to take them

A mystery benefactor has been leaving out warm woolly jumpers for homeless people as temperatures plummet.

The sweaters are being tied to lampposts and shop doors in Wrexham town centre with labels stating "I am not lost" and "Please take me".

Forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings for snow across Wales for Tuesday - with overnight temperatures dropping to -5C.

Homeless shelters were overwhelmed during the last cold spell in December.