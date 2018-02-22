Image copyright Google

Schools' music service will be cut and parking charges for disabled blue badge holders introduced as Wrexham councillors passed next year's budget.

The council considered four petitions over its plans to cut services as it signed off a 3.9% rise in council tax.

The authority has saved £52m since 2008 but says it still needs to save £13m from its budget in the next two years.

Leader Mark Pritchard said it was a "safe and balanced budget" which had been scrutinised more than any other.

He added that the authority had created a budget that was keeping council tax levels low - the seventh lowest in England and Wales.

Thirty councillors voted for the proposal ,with 16 voting against and one abstaining.

An alternative budget proposed by the Labour group, which included more money for schools and the music service, was rejected.