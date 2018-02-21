Image caption Crews were called to the Ruthin home on Wednesday evening

Three elderly people are being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a nursing home in Denbighshire.

Emergency services were called to the Plas Gwyn Nursing Home in Llanychan, Ruthin, at 19:55 GMT this evening.

Three residents were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, but their condition is not life threatening.

Inspector Jason Davies of North Wales Police said: "Thankfully all the residents and staff were quickly accounted for.

"There has been a significant emergency service presence this evening, but I am pleased to say that the incident was soon brought under control and the residents have been able to move back into the building which has been declared safe."

The cause of the fire is under investigation but not believed to be suspicious.