Image copyright Google

Wrexham council has received four petitions over its controversial plans to balance the books next year.

Planned cuts to music services and charging blue badge holders for using disabled parking have proved unpopular.

Over 2,500 people have also signed two petitions over a shake-up of the country parks service, including charges for parking, says a report.

Councillors meet later to sign off next year's budget which includes increasing council tax by 3.9%.

The authority, which has saved £52m since 2008, says it faces a £13m budget shortfall over the next two years.