Image caption Hannah Turtle initially denied murdering her son and administering a poison to him

A woman has admitted murdering her baby son after changing her plea halfway through her trial.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton in Flintshire, suffocated James Hughes in July 2016.

She stopped his breathing on two other occasions before killing him - both times he was revived in hospital.

At Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, Turtle also admitted five other child cruelty charges and administering James with an adult antidepressant.

The jury was discharged by Mr Justice Lewis as Turtle - who claimed she heard voices telling her she was a bad mother - sat in the dock crying.

Prior to her guilty plea, prosecutor David Elias QC said Turtle accepted she stopped James breathing on three occasions within a 10-day period.

"We may never know why exactly she did this," Mr Elias had said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption James Hughes died from brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation

James was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital and kept in for observations, but the prosecution said he stopped breathing while Turtle was alone with him.

He was admitted to hospital on two other occasions in the days prior to his death after Turtle pinched his nose to restrict his breathing.

On 9 June 2016, she suffocated her son again but this time he did not recover and died in hospital on 13 June from brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

Turtle, who also admitted putting her own anti-depressant drug in his milk bottle, will be sentenced on Thursday.